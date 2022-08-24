Min Srinivas Goud unveils UNESCO Heritage Volunteer brochure

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday informed that in addition to historic Ramappa temple, there were another 10 heritage and historic places across Telangana, which were eligible for bagging UNESCO's World Heritage site recognition.

The Minister unveiled the UNESCO World Heritage Volunteer (WHV) brochure.

Addressing on the occasion, he said UNESCO and Kakatiya Heritage Trust were organising World Heritage Campaign at the historic Ramappa temple from September 19 to 30.

After Telangana formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's efforts and guidance had aided in securing World Heritage site recognition for Ramappa Temple. Kakatiya Heritage Trust Papa Rao and Panduranga Rao had also put relentless efforts in propagating the significance and history of Ramappa temple, he added.

He recalled that in the united Andhra Pradesh, the past governments had neglected the historic and heritage monuments in the Telangana region. Now, top priority was being accorded for the restoration and conservation of heritage monuments in Telangana.

He added that as part of the World Heritage Volunteer Campaign programme, 10 volunteers from different countries and 40 volunteers from across the country, who were well versed in history, arts, architecture, archaeology, civil engineering would take part.

On the occasion, the Kakatiya Heritage Trust members and elected public representatives from Mulugu appealed to the Minister to launch and take part in the programme on September 19 at Ramappa temple.