Minister Niranjan Reddy hails tech use in solving social problems

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday hailed usage of technology to solve several social problems.

Addressing a symposium organised by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which he inaugurated along with MLC B Prakash, he said that it was laudable that TITA was taking steps for solving social problems by using technology

Reddy added that several software engineers had come forward to be a part of the initiative of the association. The association held the symposium at T-Hub. He promised to extend support to the association on behalf of the State government.

Prakash urged the association members to study problems faced by the State and the country in the defence sector, besides agriculture, education and health, and find solutions. He said several members of the association from different countries took part in the event.