Minister Prashanth asks officials to expedite works of Telangana Martyrs Memorial

Hyderabad: After the Telangana Martyrs Day celebrations was listed in 21-day long Telangana Formation Day and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to inaugurate the Martyrs Memorial very soon, the Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has instructed the officials and agencies to expedite the works.



The Minister inspected the final works under progress at the Martyrs Memorial being constructed opposite the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

After inspecting the works, he directed the officials to complete the works at the earliest. Later, He also inspected junction development works at the new Secretariat.

On Tuesday, On the eve of 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana formation Day that begins on June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chalked out calendar of events which includes distribution of Podu land titles to the Tribals, housing plots to the poor, foundation stone to multi-specialty NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. Sector wise focus will be given each day during the 21-day celebrations and organise special programmes on a grand scale.

The Chief Minister has called for a Collectors conference on May 25 to discuss the arrangements and activities to be taken up under Telangana Formation Day celebrations. Ministers and District SPs will also participate in this meeting.

On Tuesday, he held a high-level meeting at DR BR Ambedkar State Secretariat to finalise the schedule for the conduct of 21-day Decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day from June 2, distribution of Podu land titles to the beneficiaries and other development and welfare programmes.

KCR said that the Podu land pattas distribution programme to the Tribal beneficiaries will be launched on June 24 and complete the exercise by June 30. The CM ordered the officials to collect the details of the tribals who got new land ownership and include their names in the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He suggested the officials compile the data of the new beneficiaries of the podu lands and extend the Rythu Bandhu benefit to them along with the old Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries through RoFR. The government will open a bank account and directly deposit Rythu Bandhu benefits to the owners of the land titles. State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore has been asked to hand over the details of the bank accounts of the tribal farmers who received the new pattas to the finance department and take steps in this direction. The CM will attend the land title distribution programme on the first day.

KCR asked the officials to identify suitable government lands to distribute house plots to the deserving people during the Formation Day celebrations. The vacant government lands will be identified in the villages for the scheme.

The CM also instructed the officials to finalise guidelines for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme at the earliest. The scheme will be launched in July this year. The Chief Secretary has been asked to make arrangements for the continuation of Dalit Bandhu in July itself. KCR will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 2000 bed super specialty NIMS hospital on June 14 which is being observed as Health Day during the formation day celebrations.

According to official release, June 3 will be observed as Telangana Farmers day, Suraksha Diwas ( June 4), Telangana Electricity day ( June 5), Telangana Industrial development day ( June 6), Irrigation Day ( June 7), celerabtions at Water bodies at Every village ( June 8), Telangana welfare celebrations ( June 9), Telangana Godd Governance Day ( June 10), Telangana Literacy Day ( June 11), Telangana Run ( June 12), Telangana Women welfare day ( 13), Telangana health Day (June 14), Telangana Palle Pragati day ( June 15), Telangana pattana Pragathi Day (June 16), Telangana Tribal Day (June 17), Telangana drinking water day (June 18), Telangana Haritotsavam (June 19), Telangana Education Day (June 20), Telangana Spiritual Day (June 21) and June 22 will be observed as Telangana martyrs Day.

21 days of Telangana celebrations



June 3- Telangana Farmers day



June 4- Suraksha Diwas

June 5-Telangana Electricity day

June 6 -Telangana Industrial development day

June 7- Irrigation Day

June 8- Celerabtions at Water bodies in every village June 9- Telangana welfare celebrations

June 10- Telangana Godd Governance Day

June 11-Telangana Literacy Day

June 12- Telangana Run

June 13- Telangana Women Welfare Day

June 14- Telangana health Day

June 15- Telangana Palle Pragati Day

June 16- Telangana Pattana Pragathi Day

June 17- Telangana Tribal Day

June 18- Telangana Drinking Water Day

June 19- Telangana Haritotsavam

June 20- Telangana Education Day

June 21- Telangana Spiritual Day and

June 22- Telangana martyrs Day