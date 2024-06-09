Live
Ministers, celebrities pay tributes
Leaders from various political parties and celebrities made a beeline to pay tributes to the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao at the Film City on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties and celebrities made a beeline to pay tributes to the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao at the Film City on Saturday.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, MLAs, MLCs and leaders from various parties visited the Film City and paid tributes to the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao. Similarly, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani, actors Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna and other film personalities visited the Film City and paid tributes to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, actors Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the prominent cinema personalities who expressed grief over the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao.