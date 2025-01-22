Minor girl dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A minor girl died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train at the Jamia Osmania railway track on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, a romantic issue is suspected to be the reason. The 17-year-old victim, who was a native of Pedda Koduru village in Siddipet district, was studying Intermediate second year and stayed in the Andhra Mahila Sabha hostel on the Osmania University campus.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that she was moving closely with a youth, and on Tuesday, she told her boyfriend that she was going to end her life and walked towards the railway tracks. The boy called and alerted her friends about it. However, by the time they reached the spot to rescue her, the teen was dead. Her body was found on the tracks by other rail passengers who further alerted the railway authorities,” said a senior officer.

The Kacheguda railway police are investigating, and more details will be known after questioning her family members, friends, and boyfriend.