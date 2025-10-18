Minorities upset with Cong govt, demands action against MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Minorities, especially Muslims in the city appear disappointed with the Congress party for failing in taking action against the Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks against the particular community. Muslims pointed out that the previous government led by the BRS took action against such act and present government is silent on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

The delay in acting against the MLA for his remarks on Prophet Mohammed has deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the city as well as across the state. With the by-election approaching, Jubilee Hills voters, including 1.40 lakh minorities, are concerned and showing dissatisfaction. Senior community members, religious leaders, and local associations also expressed disappointment at the Congress Government’s slow response.

Continuing his anti-Muslim hate speeches, on October 2 at an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Raja Singh made several Islamophobic remarks and derogatory comments on the Prophet. Expressing their disappointment, the Muslim leaders noted that though several cases have been registered against Raja Singh, no decisive action has been taken.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a political analyst, said that the notorious MLA has been involved in making various Islamophobic remarks. In 2022, the MLA was involved in a major controversy, when his derogatory remarks against the Prophet had led to his arrest and suspension from the BJP for over a year.

“During the previous BRS Government, swift action was taken by the police under then Commissioner CV Anand. He ensured Raja Singh’s arrest, keeping him in jail and maintaining peace in the city.

Now, the delay in taking action has deeply hurt the sentiments and with the by-election approaching, the minority voters are concerned for the slow response despite multiple cases registered,” said Asif Sohail.

After his derogatory remarks, several complaints were filed, and cases were booked in various police stations in the city. A delegation of city eminent scholars met DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and sought action against the objectionable remarks. They expressed deep concern over what they perceive as inaction by authorities despite multiple complaints filed.

The delegation includes - Maulana Mohammad Husamuddin, Maulana Jafar Pasha, Maulana Mufti Giyasuddin Rahmani, Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin, Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, Mufti Mahmood Zubair among others.

The delegation stated that Raja Singh, in the past, too, had made offensive and objectionable remarks on the Prophet to gain political advantage.

Maulana Husamuddin said that continued leniency by the police and the government emboldens the accused, undermining public trust in the law. “The Muslims will no longer tolerate attempts to provoke communal sentiments and this could lead to widespread public demonstrations.”

Last week, the same delegation also met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Meanwhile, with less than a month remaining for the Jubilee Hills by-election, over 1.40 lakh minorities have called for the immediate arrest of MLA Raja Singh. The voters condemned the alleged blasphemous remarks and said that the Congress Government must act and demonstrate that the law applies equally to all, restoring trust in the community.

“When hate speech goes unaddressed, it encourages divisive forces. Hyderabad deserves peace, justice, and respect for every faith. Residents may express their opinion through their votes if the matter is not addressed promptly,” informed Asif Sohail, who is also a president of the Jubilee Hills Colony Forum of 300 Colonies.

Political analysts noted that how the government handles this sensitive issue could significantly affect voter sentiment in Jubilee Hills, particularly among Muslims and Dalits who form a sizable portion of the electorate.