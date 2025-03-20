Live
Minority welfare gets Rs 600-cr budget push
Hyderabad: With Rs 3,591 cr budgetary allocations for Minority Welfare, the State government has increased about Rs 600 crore compared to the previous budget which was Rs 2997 cr, a raise of 19.8 per cent. With Rs 840 cr for self-employment schemes, the allocations are being highlighted as historic.
During his budget speech, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government was committed to ensuring the security and welfare of minorities in the state. As part of this commitment, the Young India Residential Schools, which the state government plans to establish, will also incorporate Minority Residential Schools from various regions.
“This initiative will provide minority students with access to high-quality education on par with other students, fostering equal learning opportunities and holistic development,” he said. Bhatti said that the State government has allocated sufficient funds for the Haj pilgrimage, which holds great religious significance for Muslims.
“The Haj 2024 pilgrimage saw a record 11,446 devotees from Telangana, making it a historic milestone for the state. As part of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, Minority youth will be provided self-employment opportunities with a funding of Rs 840 crore,” he explained.