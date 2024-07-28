Live
- CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Kalwakurthy
- Miss Universe AP 1st runner up Vani Videha Inaugurates Handloom India Expo
- Death toll from stampede in Congo's capital rises to nine
- ‘Conflict’ with Centre won’t resolve K’taka issues: Kumaraswamy
- Women's Asia Cup final: Samarawickrama, Athapaththu help Sri Lanka beat India to clinch maiden title
- Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar
- Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal crashes out in opening round after defeat against Corentin Moutet
- Kashmir Valley reels under unprecedented heatwave; Srinagar records 36.2 degrees C
- BRSV District Coordinator Pallayya Urges Professor Hara Gopal to Speak Up for the Unemployed
- Turkish forces kill 16 'terrorists' in Syria, Iraq
Just In
Miss Universe AP 1st runner up Vani Videha Inaugurates Handloom India Expo
Hyderabad: Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 1st runner up Vani Videha formally Inaugurated Handloom India Expo at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills,...
Hyderabad: Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 1st runner up Vani Videha formally Inaugurated Handloom India Expo at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala. Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed hand-woven cotton, silk wear & exclusive textile, silk and handloom creations coming together under one roof,” said Vani Videha.
Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant” said organizer Jayesh Kumar. The Expo will be on till 29th July 2024, Time 11:00am to 9:00pm