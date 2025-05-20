Live
Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge Begins at T-Hub
The 72nd Miss World Festival's Head to Head Challenge kicks off today at T-Hub Hyderabad, featuring global contestants showcasing their projects, speeches, and dedication to empowering women.
The much-anticipated Head to Head Challenge of the 72nd Miss World Festival kicks off today at T-Hub, Hyderabad’s innovation and entrepreneurship hub. This key event, live-streamed globally on YouTube, offers all Miss World contestants a platform to express their thoughts, share their projects, and reveal what inspires them.
Divided into two major groups, the schedule is as follows:
• May 20: Americas / Caribbean and Africa
• May 21: Europe / Asia and Oceania
One of the highlights of the Head to Head Challenge is the focus on Beauty With a Purpose—the heart of Miss World’s mission to empower women through charitable projects and community-driven initiatives. Contestants will not only share their impactful work but also demonstrate their vision for a better world.
The young women with the most compelling speeches will advance to the next round, marking a crucial step in their journey towards the Miss World crown. The Head to Head Challenge is widely regarded as one of the most important and impactful stages of the competition, shining a light on the intelligence, compassion, and global awareness of the contestants.
Stay tuned to witness the voices of change as they take the stage in Hyderabad.