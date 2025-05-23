Miss World beauties have whale of a time at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Shilparamam on Thursday was transformed into a vibrant celebration of tradition and creativity as Miss World 2025 contestants explored the Village Museum and engaged in traditional arts like painting, pottery, and basket weaving. Immersed in Telangana’s rural spirit, the contestants didn’t just observe – they participated, getting their hands delightfully messy in age-old crafts that have empowered generations of local women.

As the rhythmic beats of Bathukamma music filled the air, the contestants joined in spontaneous celebration, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with artisans and women from Self-Help Groups. The cultural exchange wasn’t just visual, it was deeply emotional.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) graced the event, encouraging both the Miss World delegates and the SHG women whose stalls proudly showcased handmade goods ranging from textiles to organic products. The stalls reflected not just skill but stories of resilience, self-reliance, and collective growth. It was more than an excursion. It was an experience of how tradition meets transformation, and how women across the world, whether on global stages or in local markets, are shaping the future together.

Meanwhile, the Miss World 2025 participants brought more than grace to Victoria Memorial Home as they brought joy, hope, and moments that will echo in little hearts for years to come.

From lighting lamps of possibility to dancing in celebration of dreams, this High Tea was more than an event, it was a reminder that kindness is always in style. The contestants interacted with the students of the Social Welfare Residential School. 107 contestants participating in the Miss World pageant, along with the current Miss World Krystyna Pyszková interacted with the students staying in the government hostel here. They said that hard work, along with the acquisition of knowledge, will make them powerful only if they excel in education. The contestants told the students that they will achieve their goals only if they have strong dreams of reaching higher positions.