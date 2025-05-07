Miss World set to catapult tourism to a different level

Hyderabad: Tourism Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday said the state government was looking at the Miss World Pageant as a foundation to bring more and more facilities and engagement with the community to take Telangana tourism to a different level altogether.

Jayesh Ranjan was addressing a press conference ahead of the 72nd Miss World Pageant to be held in the city. He said the event has been brought to Hyderabad with lots of effort. “The main intention of the government is to ensure that Tourism of Telangana, richness, heritage culture, quinine, hospitality, and wonderful infrastructure that we have not just in Hyderabad but also other places. All that is spread far and wide... People become aware of what is the opportunity for tourism here in the state,” said Jayesh Ranjan. He further said that despite having the best tourist facilities in the state foreign tourists limit their travel to visit Taj Mahal, Jaipur and Kerala as they have doubts on new places. With Miss World happening in Telangana, the government is going ahead with such an idea, he said.

The Special Chief Secretary said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted this event to be an inclusive event and stressed on giving entry to the common people. Generally, the impression of the people is that the event is only for big people and VVIPs are invited to lay the red carpet for them. With this event, the government is giving common people an opportunity to participate in the event. People who are interested can log on to www.tourism.telangana.gov.in website and click on the link to get passes.

Jayesh Ranjan said that this was not a standalone event. With lots of planning, care and attention, this would be a foundational kind of thing. This will take Telangana tourism to a completely different level, he said.