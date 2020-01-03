Missing Hyderabad techie remain untraced even after nine days

Hyderabad: A techie who went missing on December 26, 2019 has remained untraced even after nine days. Rohitha Kuthuru (34) who is the employee of Apple India was last seen boarding an auto-rickshaw near the Wipro circle at Gachibowli around 3.15 pm on that day.

Though the police are investigating in the case, Rohitha's family is also trying to find her whereabouts by seeking help from the public. According to the police, the CCTV footage shows Rohitha taking the auto at her apartment building and got down in the next junction and cross the road. However, the police have no clarity where did she go after that as there are no CCTV cameras.

The case has become even more difficult for the police as Rohitha left her phone in the apartment.

Rohitha is learned to have spoken to her family last on December 24. A complaint was filed over her missing on December 29 three days after she went missing.