Miyapur attack case: Victim's mother succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a woman who was attacked by an former boyfriend of her daughter, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday night.



The accused, Sandeep who was in relationship with Shobha's daughter, Vaibhavi, attacked the mother and daughter at their house in Miyapur and later attempted suicide on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the girl Vibhavi (19) is staying at the house of her mother at Ayodhyanagar in Miyapur.

Vaibhavi and Sandeep were reportedly into friendship for last few years. However differences came between them and the girl started avoiding Sandeep.

On Tuesday morning, Sandeep came to the house of the victim and attacked Shobha with a knife, and Vaibhavi who tried to rescue her was attacked too.

Later Sandeep slit his throat and attempted to end his life.

The police reached the spot and shifted the mother- daughter to a private hospital while Sandeep was shifted to a private hospital.

The condition of Sandeep remains critical.