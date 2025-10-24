Live
- Strong Q2 growth, GST reforms to help India’s growth expand at 6.6 pc this year: IMF
- Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
- PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia
- Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70
- Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
- Ethanol imbalance: 350 distilleries stare at uncertain future
- FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost
- Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
- Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
- AI hogs limelight in VC funding
Miyapur Police nab Bihar robbers
Highlights
Hyderabad: In a swift crackdown on property-related crimes, Miyapur police arrested two individuals accused of stealing electrical wires from...
Hyderabad: In a swift crackdown on property-related crimes, Miyapur police arrested two individuals accused of stealing electrical wires from construction sites in Miyapur and surrounding areas, including Gachibowli.
The arrests were made following a thorough investigation triggered by complaints of wire thefts from multiple construction locations.
The accused, identified as K.Dilip Kumar of Suraram and Nishal Karelkar from Hafeezpet, both working as cab drivers, were found to be involved in stealing 81 bundles of Finolex electrical wires. These wire bundles were stolen by forcibly breaking locks at construction sites before being sold off at scrap shops located in Madinaguda and Secunderabad.
Next Story