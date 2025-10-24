  • Menu
Miyapur Police nab Bihar robbers

Hyderabad: In a swift crackdown on property-related crimes, Miyapur police arrested two individuals accused of stealing electrical wires from construction sites in Miyapur and surrounding areas, including Gachibowli.

The arrests were made following a thorough investigation triggered by complaints of wire thefts from multiple construction locations.

The accused, identified as K.Dilip Kumar of Suraram and Nishal Karelkar from Hafeezpet, both working as cab drivers, were found to be involved in stealing 81 bundles of Finolex electrical wires. These wire bundles were stolen by forcibly breaking locks at construction sites before being sold off at scrap shops located in Madinaguda and Secunderabad.

