MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi continues his paidal daura

Chandrayangutta: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi continued his paidal daura (inspection on foot) on the third day on Tuesday.

During the paidal daura, he visited Jamaal Colony, Riyasathnagar, Akber Nagar, Lalithabagh and its surrounding areas and interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances. He assured the locals that their problem would be addressed. He also inspected the civic developmental works in the localities.

Later, he inaugurated free SSC Coaching Camp at Owaisi School of Excellence in Jamaal Colony under Riyasathnagar division and distributed all-in-one model question papers to SSC students.

He was accompanied by corporators Fahad Bin Abdat (Uppuguda), Mirza Saleem Baig (Riyasatnagar), Abdul Rahman (Jangamet), Samad Bin Abdat, senior party leader and other party leaders.