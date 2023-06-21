Live
MLA Anjaiah Yadav launches Arogya Lakshmi scheme to combat malnutrition
Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Y. Anjaiah Yadav took a significant step towards addressing malnutrition by introducing the Arogya Lakshmi scheme at the Nandigama Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. During the programme, he emphasised the scheme’s primary goal of preventing malnutrition among pregnant women and children.
The Arogya Lakshmi scheme, initiated by the Telangana government, has already made a positive impact on impoverished women, he said. He stated that the scheme specifically targets children below six years of age, pregnant women, and infants, providing them with essential resources. As part of the programme, pregnant women and infants are enrolled and offered a nutritious meal at Anganwadi centres, along with iron and folic acid tablets. This initiative aims to fulfill their nutritional requirements and effectively combat anemia among women.
The programme was attended by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Ganesh, Nandigama MP Priyanka Sivashankar Goud, Health Officer Dr. Jayalakshmi, and other officials.