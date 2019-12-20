MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Corporator V Pujita Jagdishwar Goud launch nala works in Hafeezpet division
Hafeezpet: Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and local Corporator V Pujita Jagdishwar Goud on Thursday launched 50-km nala works taken up at a cost of Rs 8 crore from Khaidammakunta to Sitara Hotel in Hafeezpet division. Speaking on the occasion, Goud stated that government had sanctioned crores of rupees for development of division, including Rs 4 crore for Eerla Cheruvu nala.
Among those present were AE Sivakrishna, site engineer Razia, TRS Leaders Shantayya, Sudhakar, Umamaheswar Rao, Mallikarjun, Appala Naidu, Gurunath Reddy, V V Krishnamurthy, Hanumanth Rao, Ashok, Anjayya Goud, Satyanarayana, Raju, Lakshmi Reddy, Madhusudan, Raji Reddy, Padma, Suhasini and Sirisha.
