MLA Dr M Anand promotes fish & prawn farms

Vikarabad: Fish and prawn farming will provide self-employment and also yield good profits, said MLA Dr M Anand. He released prawn seeds into the pond of Nandivagu in Mominpet on Wednesday.

Informing about the various welfare schemes, he said that state government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of different classes. He said that Nandivagu was selected as pilot project.

ZP Vice chairman Vijaykumar, district fisheries officer Durgaprasad, cooperative officer Lakshminarayana, MPP Vasantha, MPDO Shailaka Reddy, sarpanches Narsimha Reddy leaders Vithal, Shekar, Anjaiah and others were present.