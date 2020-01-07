MLA Kaleru Venkatesh's padayatra in basthis

Golnaka: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh took out 'padayatra' along with water board officials in Durga Nagar and Annapurna Nagar basthis on Monday.

He inquired about the issues being faced by people in the division. He discussed the pending works and new proposals with the officials. GM Damodar Reddy, DGM Satish Kumar, managers Neeraja and Kushal were present.