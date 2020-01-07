Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh's padayatra in basthis

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh
Highlights

MLA Kaleru Venkatesh took out ‘padayatra’ along with water board officials in Durga Nagar and Annapurna Nagar basthis on Monday.

Golnaka: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh took out 'padayatra' along with water board officials in Durga Nagar and Annapurna Nagar basthis on Monday.

Hyderabad, Hyderabad news, Hyderabad latest news, Hyderabad news live, Hyderabad news today, Today news Hyderabad,He inquired about the issues being faced by people in the division. He discussed the pending works and new proposals with the officials. GM Damodar Reddy, DGM Satish Kumar, managers Neeraja and Kushal were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top