MLA Quadri inspects TS development works in Talabchanchalam division
Highlights
Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri held inspection of various developmental works in Talabchanchalam division.
Yakutpura: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri held inspection of various developmental works in Talabchanchalam division.
He visited the Nasheman Nagar, Aman Nagar and its surrounding areas, also inspected the ongoing slab works of nala in Nasheman Nagar and instructed the contractor to complete the works on given time.
