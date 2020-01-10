Mobile Sh'E' Toilets to be out on roads soon

Hyderabad: In a much-needed relief to women, mobile toilets would soon be spotted at crowded junctions in the city. Thanks to Sushma Kallempudi, an engineering graduate, who came up with the idea of SHE toilet. She developed the mobile toilet in Suryapet under her banner Jalagam Associates.

"The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has responded positively and I am confident to get thumbs-up," she said. The objective of the initiative is to provide clean toilets to women in the crowded market areas. Construction of toilets in busy areas in the city is very difficult. Keeping this in view, the vehicles will be placed at busy centers like Ameerpet, Koti, Sultan Bazar etc. The vehicle will be operated and maintained by a single woman. Single user toilet is set up on an electric auto.

"We designed the mobile toilet on e-auto to curb pollution caused by traditional diesel and petrol vehicles. So, we named it Sh'E' Toilet," said Sushma. "The toilet has a Battery Pack of 70 Ah 48 Volts Lion which can easily run for 24 hours at a speed of 25 Kilometer per hour. Body of the toilet is made of IMS, ACP and stainless steel. A 100 liters water storage tanker is provided for flushing," she added.

GPS tracking, sanitary napkin dispenser, diaper changing, power charging stations are the additional features in the toilet. Vacuum flush technology is used to flush easily. The toilet cost is Rs 5 lakh per unit. This mobile toilet can be taken to nearby petrol stations for cleaning after every 50 uses. The GHMC is also planning to provide a kiosk for water filling and releasing the septic tank waste into the sewage which is a feasible process than any other.