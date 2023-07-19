Moderate to heavy rains to lash Hyderabad for two more days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a day with drizzle and pleasant weather on Tuesday. The city was drenched in incessant rains since Monday evening, and the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicted that the showers will persist until Thursday morning, with an anticipated increase in intensity.

According to data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), by 5 pm on Tuesday, Golconda received 17.5 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Rajendranagar with 16.8 mm, and Serilingampally with 16.5 mm. All other parts of the city too experienced consistent rainfall.

In the surrounding districts, Nizamabad received 49.3 mm of rainfall, Nirmal recorded 48 mm, and Kamareddy had 46.8 mm. Several districts in Telangana are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, according to the TSDPS. These districts include Jangaon, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The continuous downpour has brought relief to the city, which had been reeling under sultry weather conditions.