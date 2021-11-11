Modern Colony shows the way in waste segregation

Hyderabad: After the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed the dedicated wet waste and dry waste bins from the residential areas and roads, the residents of Modern Colony in Sanathnagar have come out voluntarily to segregate the waste and hand it over to garbage collectors. In an attempt to stress the need for segregating waste into wet and dry, the residents association of the colony took up a door-to-door campaign that resulted in over 45 house owners installing separate containers for wet and dry garbage.



Speaking to The Hans India, vice-president of Modern Colony JST Shai said, "Segregation of waste is the key to urban waste management. It not only reduces landfill size, but also paves the way for sustainable development."

After a survey reported that out of 5,500 tonnes of daily waste, only 25 per cent is being segregated in Hyderabad, the GHMC installed a large number of wet and dry waste bins across the city. However, it later removed these bins and asked the Swachh auto drivers to separate the waste. But owing to huge amounts of waste collected from households and meagre awareness on the need of segregation, the auto drivers failed to segregate the field. Further, there were instances were GHMC officials seized many such autos. Bhargav Narayan, a resident of the colony said, "Residents are segregating the waste by themselves as it is not done by the garbage collectors. There is a need for wide awareness among people over waste segregation."