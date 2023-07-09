Modi came to spew venom, fumes BRS

Hyderabad:The BRS leaders on Saturday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had come to the State to spit venom.

Addressing a press conference here, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that people of the State had expected that the Prime Minister would fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act before the elections. Instead of a coach factory, the PM has given a small repair factory and betrayed the people of Telangana. He also questioned the role played by the BJP during the Telangana agitation.

The BRS leader said that Prime Minister Modi has a history of undermining a leader like Advani.

He also betrayed the people of Telangana by merging seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS leader said that Telangana was in such a position that even if the country has drought, it can supply rice to the entire country. Telangana is the focal point for all the schemes you have renamed, the minister said.

He said that the Prime Minister who talked about corruption should know his own party government in Karnataka was the most corrupt and had to lose power. Everyone thought there were good days for BCs after Modi became Prime Minister but there is no ministry for the BCs in his government, alleged Srinivas Goud.

MP Venkatesh Neta alleged that once again the Prime Minister adopted a double-tongued strategy. The PM is unable to digest the fact that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was getting popular in the country.

He said that the Prime Minister had always talked against the formation of the State and adopted discrimination in every step.