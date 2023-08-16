Modi govt working to eradicate poverty by 2047: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: State BJP Chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that the Modi government is working to eradicate poverty in the country by 2047.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolour at State party headquarters, he said “The Centre was working by keeping in view the aspirations of freedom fighters. It is due to the efforts of the Centre that the whole world is looking towards India and its growth story.” Asking people to take a pledge to shun politics of appeasement, dynasties, corruption and dictatorship, Reddy said, “Telangana would further deteriorate if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao comes to power.”

He charged that land-grabbing and auctioning have become the order of the day in the State and farmers are subjected to several problems in the name of the Dharani portal. “Liquor is flowing in the State which is under siege by the Kalawakuntla family. It has been running Telangana taking a 30 per cent cut. Whoever is questioning the big fish in the government are suppressed by arrests,” he alleged.

Reddy asserted that youth in State are anguished at the government for issuing job notifications and cancelling them and universities in the State have lost their sheen.

Terming Congress and BRS as same, he said while the Congress rulers took commissions, the BRS leaders are taking shares in deals. He said, “Voting for Congress and BRS is the same, as both are two sides of the same coin.”

The Union Minister honoured the parents of Veera Raja Reddy who died in service of the country. Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman, senior leader and former MLA N Indrasena Reddy, party vice-president NVSS Prabhakar, general secretary G Premender Reddy and others participated in the celebrations. Later, Reddy took part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment.