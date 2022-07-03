Modi never believes in consensus

Hyderabad: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha took a broadside at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the election could have been unanimous provided Prime Minister Modi had spoken to all the political parties and consulted them on the presidential candidate. But Modi is against 'consensus' and likes 'confrontation' on every issue, he said. Sinha also declared his support to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's resolve to fight the Modi government at national level after the elections. Sinha is here to campaign for presidential election and seek the support of the TRS. He said the presidential election is being held under 'extraordinary circumstances'.

The fight is not between two persons, but a battle of ideologies, he said.

The Opposition presidential candidate claimed that he had called up the PMO before filing nomination to discuss the issue of consensus on presidential candidate. The Prime Minister was not available and so far there was no response to his phone call from the PMO, he added.

He criticised the Modi government for exploiting the constitutional bodies like Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, etc. During his heydays as Union Finance Minister in Vajpayee's Cabinet, Sinha said, he had never imagined the use of ED and other government wings against the rivals.

Sinha thanked the Telangana Chief Minister for extending his party support. He said the battle against the Modi government has just begun and will continue after the poll results also. He will meet KCR and join his fight against Modi's government in the future, Sinha said.

Earlier, Sinha was accorded a grand reception at the Begum airport. A rally was taken out from the airport to Jalavihar where all the TRS MPs and MLAs attended the programme.