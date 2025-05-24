Monsoon Preparations Lag: Is Hyderabad Ready for the Rains?

With the monsoon season fast approaching, questions are mounting over Hyderabad’s preparedness to handle the expected heavy rains. Despite repeated warnings and past experiences of urban flooding, key infrastructure work appears to be moving at a sluggish pace.

Desilting of nalas and stormwater drains—critical for preventing waterlogging—is progressing slowly across many parts of the city. In several areas, including under the Balanagar flyover and Shyamlal in Begumpet, large heaps of desilted mud remain uncleared from the roads, while the actual cleaning work is yet to begin in some localities.

Instructions had been issued to fence off open drains and install signage around box drains and stormwater channels to prevent accidents. However, ground-level implementation remains lacking.

In addition to delayed desilting, many roads remain riddled with potholes and open craters. Road sections that were dug up for repairs or utility work have not been re-carpeted. Uncovered manholes and craters filled with pebbles further raise concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike.

“It seems like no lessons have been learned,” said A. Sunderrami Reddy, a resident of Kukatpally. “We’ve seen lives lost in previous years due to open manholes, and yet the same hazards persist.”

Responding to the criticism, GHMC Chief Engineer Ratnakar stated that 70% of the desilting work has been completed so far. “The tender process for the remaining work is finalized and will be executed within the next two to three days,” he assured.

Still, with rains expected to arrive soon, residents are left hoping that the remaining preparations are completed in time to avoid another season of chaos on Hyderabad’s streets.