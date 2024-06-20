Monsoon works in most parts of Tolichowki chug at a snail’s pace

Hyderabad: Even as the monsoon arrived and has been raining for the last one week, the Municipal Corporation is still carrying out several monsoon action plan works in previously rain-hit areas especially in various areas in Tolichowki. The areas were severely affected during rains each passing year.

Residents and activists alleged that the monsoon works are going on even after the arrival of the monsoon. They said that even this year they are affected due to the pending projects.

The heavy downpour which lashed the city on Monday has created a fear among the residents of Tolichowki. The rains which recorded 58 mm in Golconda and Tolichowki areas have created havoc and flooded many localities. “If such rains are recorded in the coming days in season, we would be facing a disaster-like situation and will suffer a lot,” said Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident of Samatha Colony.

Following the rains, videos went viral on social media platforms. The videos of Hakeempet Kunta shows that the water was flowing at a high speed and bikes were washed away.

According to the social activist, in each monsoon, several localities under Tolichowki including Nizam colony, Salar Jung Colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha colony, and colonies surrounding Shah Hatim Lake would be the most affected areas in rains in the city. Despite several works like the upgradation of pipelines, diversion of lakes, extension of nalas, SW drains work, the issue of inundation remains the same.

“The major projects, including laying a 27-km long Trunk lane with 15-feet depth in various areas under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are still ongoing in localities. The project worth Rs 290 crore was sanctioned in the year 2022, but not yet completed and these areas remain the worst affected in the rains which lashed on Monday,” said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, social activist.

Most of the roads in the Tolichowki areas are dug up and the works are going on. Now the roads have turned worse with slits and stagnation of water in this rain. Asif Hussain said, “The heavy downpour on Monday was horrible, and the upcoming rains may worsen the situation. The GHMC must take a note and tackle the issue of flooding of rainwater,” he added.

Asif alleged that the works in the Tolichowki are going on with the involvement of political leaders. “The works are going on swiftly in the section of the voters and were kept pending in the localities of non-voters,” he alleged.

Each passing year the situation remains the same and in 2020 floods, most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. The military was assigned, and boats were used to rescue the residents from these areas.

The official at GHMC said that the work of laying of Trunk Lines which is around 12 and 15 feet deep, and 2- and 4-feet width would be taken up in phase-wise. The works at 7-tombs road and Hakeempet - Sana Hotel, Salar Bridge to Tolichowki Junction were completed. Moreover, in other phases the works will be at MD Lines, Langar Houz, BapuGhat to Musi river, Golconda 18 Seedi, Risala Bazar, Bala Hisar, Bada Bazar, Chota Bazar,” said a senior officer at GHMC.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division Corporator said “Under the project, other works including box drain type in Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony to Al-Hasnath Colony were completed. Following these works, we hope that there will be no water logging in these areas. This work will be a permanent relief for residents for flooding and drain overflow,” he added.

Moreover, the GHMC is facing criticism for their failure to complete the monsoon action plan before the monsoon. Several such projects particularly in the southern part of the city are yet to be taken up by the corporation. Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell pointed out “Over 80 per cent of the monsoon works are incomplete and is still going on in the midst of incessant rains in various areas in southern part of the city.”

The monsoon action works including laying of SW drain pipeline, laying of 900 mm pipeline, box-type drain, desilting of manhole and nala in various parts of the Old City.