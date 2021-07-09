Monthly pension adalat on July 12
Highlights
The monthly pension adalat will be conducted for pensioners and members of EPS-1995, who are going to become pensioners in near future (preferably in next three months), on July 12 at 11 am at the Employees PF Organisation, Regional Office-II, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, a press release issued by the REPFO said on Thursday
Hyderabad: The monthly pension adalat will be conducted for pensioners and members of EPS-1995, who are going to become pensioners in near future (preferably in next three months), on July 12 at 11 am at the Employees PF Organisation, Regional Office-II, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, a press release issued by the REPFO said on Thursday.
The adalat will take up grievances of pensioners/members related to facilitation of transfer of services and doubts like non-receipt of pension, digital life certificates of EPS '95.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story