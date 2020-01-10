Moosapet Junction To Turn a visual feast in a month

Moosapet: The Moosapet Junction is soon going to get a makeover. If all things go as per a plan, in a month's time, the whole area would be decked up and adorned with native flowery plants and trees.



According to the GHMC officials in West Zone, the area for a total distance of 12 km on all the four sides, including flyovers, would be spruced up with colourful seasonal flower saplings and fountains across Moosapet. Central median at JNTU Junction has already underwent makeover and sports different kinds of plantation flowers and a unique Poonam (a round-table is surrounded by chairs) style sitting arrangements.

Artistic paintings depicting Telangana culture and statues of 'Pothuraju' and women with 'Bonam' are planned under the flyover. A 10-ft high and 260-ft long vertical garden and a water cascade with steps are set up at the JNTU Flyover and the same is planned to be replicated at Moosapet Junction as well.

"Junction at Moosapet will be FULLY developed and will feature different themes and 3D elements that reflect the significance of the location. They will also have fountains, lawn carpets and colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and other features in a month," said P Mohan Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC, Kukatpally.

Beautification works at Old Airport Road, Fathenagar, KPHB Road Number 1, Hindupuram Junctions are also lined up. Development works at Rajiv Gandhi statue flyover are all set to begin and footpath development works at JNTU and KPHB are already underway, informed E Nagender, Executive Engineer, GHMC, Moosapet.

Almond House Company has offered to take up the junction development works as part of their CSR activity at a few places in Moosapet. The traffic and transport departments are also undertaking a few development activities such as wall paintings and pothole fillings in Moosapet," the EE added. Statues of Telugu Thalli is also expected to be installed amidst greenery with a water pond at some junctions.