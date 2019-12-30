Moosapet: Sewage overflow leads to traffic congestion

Moosapet: The Moosapet-Erragadda stretch is flooded due to sewage overflow, which is causing motorists to a great degree of discomfort. Many commuters have complained that the drain over here has been brimming up for the past one week.

"Sewage water is overflowing at a side of the road, and it is spreading all over. It is becoming difficult for the motorists and pedestrians to cross the stretch and there is also chance for motorists to fall," said Venkatesh, a resident in the area.