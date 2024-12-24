More co-working facilities needed: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a hub for startups, needs more companies to establish plug-and-play co-working desks, said IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu while inaugurating a 400-seat co-working centre on Monday.

The facility, set up by entrepreneur Girish Malpani under the brand “Well Work”, is the second of its kind in the city, following an existing centre in Gachibowli. Built with an investment of Rs six crore, this plug-and-play facility aims to help startups minimise operational costs and launch their ventures with lower initial investments.

Minister Sridhar Babu emphasised that establishing such facilities across various parts of the city would not only support startups but also contribute to easing traffic congestion to some extent.