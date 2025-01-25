More Power To Woman’S Elbow: By women, for women: E-eesha set to boost Metro connectivity

Hyderabad: To empower women drivers and also to boost last and first mile connectivity, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) in collaboration with EVZIP launched E-eesha (2W), a women-driven E-Scooter initiative for female commuters.

As part of this collaboration, EVZIP will offer special discounted flat rates for its E-Metro cab (4W) starting at Rs 39 only and E-eesha (2W) will ply from JBS-Parade Grounds and Secunderabad East metro stations.

According to L&TMRHL officials, with the Hyderabad Metro averaging an impressive ridership of 5 lakh commuters daily, this partnership is set to transform urban commuting, ensuring it is efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible.

Sridhar, Founder & CEO of EVZIP, said, “This collaboration with L&T Metro Rail is a significant step towards achieving our vision of sustainable and inclusive urban mobility. By offering electric-first solutions, we aim to make metro connectivity seamless and contribute to reducing carbon footprint.”

Sitaram, Founder & COO of EVZIP, added, “E-eesha two-wheeler taxi service, driven exclusively by women and designed for women commuters, is a game-changer for Hyderabad’s first and last mile connectivity. This collaboration with L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail allows us to bring a reliable, safe, and eco-friendly option to women metro commuters, while also empowering women riders across North Hyderabad. At EVZIP, we are committed to creating equal opportunities for both genders, encouraging women to take up professional driving roles, and fostering a gender-neutral work environment that promotes inclusivity and growth for all”.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL stated, “The collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail and EVZIP is a testament to our ongoing efforts to innovate and improve urban transit solutions. By offering electric-first connectivity options, we are aligning with the government’s vision for sustainable urban development and setting a benchmark for eco-friendly transportation. This initiative not only enhances the commuting experience for our citizens but also contributes significantly to our city’s environmental goals, fostering a cleaner and more sustainable Hyderabad.”

KVB Reddy, MD& CEO, L&TMRHL stated, “This partnership with EVZIP marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing urban mobility in Hyderabad. By integrating electric vehicle solutions with our metro services, we are not only providing our commuters with efficient and affordable first and last-mile connectivity but also reinforcing L&TMRHL’s dedication to sustainable and environmentally responsible transportation”.