More skeletons tumble out of Srushti centre’s cupboard

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have registered 8 more criminal cases against Dr. Athaluri Namrata, owner of Universal Srushti Fertility center and several of her associates, for their alleged involvement in an extensive illegal surrogacy and child trafficking racket. As many as 25 persons were arrested so far in the case.

S Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone stated considering the gravity of the offence, with orders of a Hyderabad Police Commissioner these cases will be transferred to to the Central Crime Station (CCS) Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation.

According to Gopalapuram police, these individuals are accused of running an organized criminal network under the guise of fertility services, systematically exploiting vulnerable couples both emotionally and financially.

Rashmi Perumal said that the initial FIR was filed on 27th July 2025 against Dr. Namratha and her associates for defrauding a couple with fake surrogacy claims. In the course of investigation, police have arrested 25 individuals including doctors, lab technicians, managers/supervisors, agents and birth parents of the trafficked babies, all of them connected with an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket operated under the guise of fertility treatments at the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre at both branches i.e., Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The DCP said that the Investigation into the initial complaint revealed a wider network of deceit, with multiple victims coming forward with similar allegations of cheating, organized medical fraud and child trafficking. “Based on the complaints of the victims, 8 more cases have been registered at Gopalapuram Police Station in addition to first case U/s 61, 308(2), 316(2), 318(2), 335, 336, 340, 111 of BNS; sections 38, 39, 40 of Surrogacy (Regulation) act, 2021; sections 81, 87 of JJ Act,” said Rashmi Perumal. The police said in the case, the accused took Rs 22 lakh from the victim couple in guise of doing surrogacy and later a deceased child was shown to the couple as their child. It was revealed in investigation that an unconnected pregnant woman had delivered the child which later died due to health complications.

In another case, sections 61(2), 316(2), 318(4), 111 BNS; sections 38, 39, 40 of Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. In this, the victim paid Rs 12.5 lakh for surrogacy procedures but the identity of the surrogate was not revealed to them. Other victims paid around Rs 19 lakh for IVF treatments and later for surrogacy procedures. A pre-term girl was handed over to them. Though their samples were collected for embryo formation, the baby’s DNA did not match theirs. On enquiry, the accused threatened them which led them to file the complaint. The victims paid Rs 11 lakh for surrogacy procedure to the accused.

Crime No.155/2025 U/s 61(2), 316(2), 318(4), 336,111 of BNS-2023: In this case, the victim is a senior 90-year old gynecologist doctor Suri Shrimathi. Her name and medical license details were fraudulently used by the accused on all her official letter heads and other medical documents to mislead the victims.

In another case U/s 61 (2), 316 (2), 318(4), 111, 335, 336, 340 BNS & Sections 38, 39 and 40 of Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, the victim paid 22 lakh to the accused for surrogacy procedures.

Crime No.157/2025 U/s 61 (2), 316 (2), 318(4), 111, 335, 336, 340 BNS & Sections 38, 39 and 40 of Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021: In this the victims paid Rs 19.5 lakh for surrogacy procedures.

The arrested persons were Dr. Athaluri Namratha, Pachipala SS Jayanth Krishna, son of Namratha, Chitikireddi Kalyani Atchayyamma, Manager at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, Visakhapatnam branch, Gollamandala Chenna Rao Lab Technician & Embryologist at Universal Srushti Fertility center, Nargula Sadanandam, Anesthesiologist working at Gandhi Hospital and actively assisting in all procedures at the Secunderabad clinic, Dhanasri Santoshi, Main agent coordinating with the clinic and operates a vast network of sub-agents who procure babies for sale, Muthipeta Nandhini, agent, Mohammed Ali Adik (birth parent of baby, Nasreen Begum (birth parent of baby, Harsha Roy, Agent) – friend of Nandini and Sanjay, Maranganti Pavan Mohan Krishna, Gollamandala Surekha, Mohammed Asha Begum, Nayan Das, Arimlli Vidyullatha, Shahina, Dr. Pulumuru Usha Devi, Main doctor responsible for delivering the babies at Vizag, Dr. Vasupalli Ravi Anesthesiologist at Vizag clinic, Bingi Ramya, junior embryologist at Vizag clinic, Kodoor Ratnam, Kona Meenakshi, Bagalam Saroja, Kodamala Karuna Sree, Jinugu Vijay Kumar, and Kantipidi Yamuna. All the accused persons who were arrested were produced before Court for their judicial custody.

Rashmi Perumal said “Dr. Namratha established multiple fertility clinics in Secunderabad, Kondapur, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. She initially claimed to treat patients for infertility and later promoted surrogacy, assuring that all legal formalities would be handled by her clinic. After collecting large sums from clients, she obtained biological samples and provided regular updates on the “progress” of the pregnancy via phone. At delivery time, babies were procured from vulnerable mothers through a network of agents and handed over to clients, falsely claiming they were from their own samples. Fake medical and DNA reports were created to support the deception.”

The DCP said that the sample of the original mother was used instead of the victim. It was revealed that agents were paid Rs.3.5 lakh for a girl and Rs. 4.5 lakh for a boy, while clients were charged up to Rs. 30–40 lakh in each case.

Rashmi said, “The pattern of deception highlights coordinated efforts across cities, medical malpractices, and child trafficking, clearly indicating to a criminal syndicate which exploits loopholes in fertility laws. The accused Namratha created the network with her agents in many states in India. The network systematically targeted emotionally distressed couples and monetized their desperation with complete disregard for human rights, medical ethics, and the law.” The police urge the public to remain cautious and avoid falling victim to fraudulent fertility or surrogacy services. Commercial surrogacy is banned as per Indian laws and any clinic which promises such surrogacy treatments must be immediately reported. Always consult only licensed and legally compliant medical professionals.