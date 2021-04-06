Mortal Remains Of Martyred CPRF Jawan Reaches Hyderabad

The mortal remains of Constable Sakhamuri Murali Krishna (210 CoBRA Bn (Elite Anti-Naxalite Force of CRPF) who attained martyrdom in a fierce encounter with the naxals in Bijapur (Chattisgarh) reached at Hyderabad Airport by Indigo Flight 6E 624, on 05/04/2021 at 23: 40 hrs. The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, paid tributes to the martyr. Other IPS officers were also present at the occasion.

The CP condoled the bereaved family and requested them to be strong in this moment while assuring them that the complete police force of Telangana stands with the family of Murali Krishna.

All the present police officials offered salutations and observed two minutes of silence for the brave departed soul.

While conveying his condolences to the officer's family, Sajjanar said that arrangements were made by the authorities concerned for the family to travel to his native place. The body was then transported to his native place Guidpudi Village, Guntur District, AP State where the final rites of Murali Krishna would be performed.

CP Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, Ranga Reddy District Deputy Collector Prateek Jain, DIG GC-CRPF Rajkumar Agarwal, DIG GC - CRPF Sallauddin, CRPF

DIG GC Rangareddy Brajesh Singh, CRPF Commandant Meena, CRPF Commandant Dharamprakash, Sh. Vikaram Singh, Assistant Commandant, Cyberabad CAR Head quarters ADCP Manikraj, Shamshabad ACP V Bhaskar and others were present.