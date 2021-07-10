Mortal remains of martyred jawan brought to Hyderabad

Hakimpet: The mortal remains of Army soldier Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy (17th Battalion of Madras Regiment) who made supreme sacrifice in cross firing on July 8 at the Line of Control (LoC) fence in Sundarbani, Jammu & Kashmir arrived by Indian Air Force aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet on Friday.

At Air Force Station Hakimpet, a wreath laying ceremony was organized and senior officers from Army, Air Force and Civil administration laid wreaths to pay homage to the valiant soldier.

The Indian Army paid respects to the Sepoy MJK Reddy, the brave son of Andhra Pradesh. The mortal remains of the brave soldier was received by Senior Military personnel of the station with full Military honours befitting a soldier. The mortal remains of the soldier will be taken to his ancestral village Dharivada, Kothapalem in Bapatla PS of Guntur district where the cremation will take place with full military honors. Sepoy Reddy is survived by his Mother Venkateswaramma, said a senior officer , defence wing, Hyderabad.