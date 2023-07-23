MP Santosh Kumar J takes part in Kalpatharu programme launched Brahmakumaris organisation

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenger founder Santosh Kumar J on Sunday took part in Kalpatharu phase-2 programme organised by the Brahmakumaris organisation.



The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that during phase-1, he witnessed the remarkable success with the plantation of 16 lakh saplings.

He said that they now embark on an even greener journey, aiming to oversee the planting of more saplings so that they surpass their first phase record.

Taking to Twitter handle, the MP shared the photos and video and said “Thrilled to be part of the Kalpataru programme's momentous Phase 2 launch by the esteemed Brahmakumaris organization! As Chief Guest, I witnessed the remarkable success of Phase 1 with the plantation of 16 lakh saplings. Now, we embark on an even greener journey, aiming to oversee the planting of more saplings so that they surpass their first phase record. Let's unite to make our planet flourish with abundance and sustainability! Green India Challenge.”





