Live
- Brahmaji reveals interesting facts about ‘Salaar’
- Familiar Telugu heroine to be part of ‘RC16’!
- Here is the reason why Deepika Padukone missed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Comic Con event
- Youth ends life in Hyderabad after losing money in cricket betting
- PM Modi likely to inaugurate renovated Pragati Maidan complex on July 26
- Youth ends life in Hyderabad after losing money in cricket betting
- Puvvada inspects Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam
- Yamuna water crosses danger mark. Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt. Guv
- UNESCO World Heritage sites in India can promote cultural tourism
- Justice Alok Aradhe takes charge as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
MP Santosh Kumar J takes part in Kalpatharu programme launched Brahmakumaris organisation
The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that during phase-1, he witnessed the remarkable success with the plantation of 16 lakh saplings
Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenger founder Santosh Kumar J on Sunday took part in Kalpatharu phase-2 programme organised by the Brahmakumaris organisation.
The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that during phase-1, he witnessed the remarkable success with the plantation of 16 lakh saplings.
He said that they now embark on an even greener journey, aiming to oversee the planting of more saplings so that they surpass their first phase record.
Taking to Twitter handle, the MP shared the photos and video and said “Thrilled to be part of the Kalpataru programme's momentous Phase 2 launch by the esteemed Brahmakumaris organization! As Chief Guest, I witnessed the remarkable success of Phase 1 with the plantation of 16 lakh saplings. Now, we embark on an even greener journey, aiming to oversee the planting of more saplings so that they surpass their first phase record. Let's unite to make our planet flourish with abundance and sustainability! Green India Challenge.”