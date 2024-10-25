MPs from TG and K’taka place several demands before railways

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced a railway infrastructure development project under the South Central Railway (SCR) worth Rs 33,000 crore. Addressing the media after reviewing the progress of railway projects in the SCR jurisdiction alongside Members of Parliament from Telangana and Karnataka on Thursday, he criticized the Telangana State government for its lack of cooperation, citing its failure to contribute its share of Rs 800 crore towards railway development.

Despite this, the Centre has decided to proceed with the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) second phase, with Ghatkesar–Yadadri MMTS extension underway, even though it requires an additional Rs 650 crore. Reddy emphasized that this project aims to benefit those traveling from the twin cities to the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The meeting reviewed the parliamentary constituency-wise railway development works, including Railway Holding, new railway lines and construction of underpasses and bridges. MP's Suresh Reddy, G Nagesh, R Raghuram Reddy, Balaram Naik Porika, DK Aruna, Etala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao, Dr Kadiyam Kavya from Telangana and Sagar EswharKhandre and D Radhakrishna from Karnataka have raised several issues on the development works and services in their respective constituencies. The works highlighted include the construction of new railway lines, taking up new trains, additional halts to existing trains, construction of Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and improved passenger amenities, etc.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain provided updates on the current performance of the SCR. Reddy highlighted that SCR has added 415 km of new and doubled railway lines, and 40 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with a budget of Rs 2,635 crore. He added that efforts are being made to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of completing 90% electrification of the track under the SCR.