Much-needed break from busy work, says Covid survivor

Hyderabad: In alife full of responsibilities, stress and work pressure, testing Covid-19 positive has given a "much-needed break" from work for Billahari, a photographer from Manikonda.

"Before I got sick, I desperately needed a break from work. I was working overtime without listening to my body in the chase of a better livelihood. Testing Covid positive forced me to take a pause and rest for good health," said the 23-year-old self-made professional photographer and videographerV Billahari, who worked for hundreds of projects in the city.

"I was healthy and active, and I never thought of testing positive for Covid. I can't thank my friends, family and co-workers for the support they have given me throughout this journey," he says. He has a piece of advice for others: Please wear mask and follow other safety guidelines to keep the virus at bay.

Sharing the measures he has taken after testing positive, he said, "I have stayed at my house.I binge watched movies and series, making myself a couch potato."

He also highlights the importance of taking medical assistance when you have symptoms such as

l shortness of breath

l lips or face turn blueish

l feeling of disorientation increases

l Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

l Slurred speech / seizures

l Unable to wake up or stay awake