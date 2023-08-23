Mudiraj community accuses KCR of betrayal

Rangareddy: Leaders of the Mudiraj community in the Shadnagar constituency convened a media conference at Nallamoni Sridhar Mudiraj's office to address their concerns and disappointment over the lack of representation in the BRS party's MLA list.



The Mudiraj community, with a population of 60 lakhs in the State, has historically played a significant role in various Telangana movements. The leaders present at the media conference emphasised the community's contribution to Telangana's development and highlighted the sacrifices made by its members during various struggles.

They accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of exploiting Mudiraj’s votes for electoral victory and subsequently disregarding the community's interests. The leaders warned that they would not cease their efforts until BRS is held accountable for this perceived betrayal.

The leaders voiced their intention to actively obstruct BRS party leaders' campaigning efforts in every village with the participation of Mudiraj youth.

They asserted that this action is driven by their desire to uphold the Mudiraj community's dignity and rights. Tummala Gopal Mudiraj, Vanga Venkatesh Mudiraj, Chekala Srisailam Mudiraj, Kudumula Balaraj Mudiraj, Prashant Mudiraj, Budda Narasimhulu Mudiraj, Satish Mudiraj, K Yadagiri Mudiraj, Nallamoni Sridhar Mudiraj, Tupakula Shekhar Mudiraj, Manne Shekhar Mudiraj, Nallamoni Bikshapati Mudiraj, Vairamoni Jangaiah, Srisailam Yadayah, Rajesh Narsimlu Venkatesh, Vishnu Narsimlu Chandrasekhar Ramesh, K Anjaiah, and Yadagiri, and others participated in the media conference.