‘Mujra Party’ Busted on Hyderabad Outskirts; 14 Men Arrested, 5 Women Detained

A ‘mujra party’ featuring semi-nude dancing was raided by the Cyberabad police on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 14 men and the detention of five women. The illegal event, which was allegedly organized under the guise of a birthday celebration, took place at a farmhouse in Moinabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to authorities, the joint operation was carried out by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) and Moinabad police. During the raid, police recovered 70 grams of marijuana and several bottles of liquor from the premises where the event was held. The women were reportedly hired for the dance performance, and it was revealed that the attendees, aged between 25 and 38, participated in the party that included semi-nude dancing.

A police officer at the Moinabad police station stated, “We found marijuana among those present, and the women were engaged in semi-nude dance performances.” The detained women have been sent to a government-run rescue home, while the arrested men are being questioned.

The Moinabad police have registered a case under section 144(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the exploitation of trafficked persons, including those trafficked for sexual exploitation. Relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telangana Excise Act have also been invoked.