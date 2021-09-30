Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project to be taken up soon

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has proposed to take up Mumbai–Hyderabad bullet train project very soon. The feasibility of the project is currently being examined. Once introduced, the bullet train will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Hyderabad from the present 14 hours to just three hours.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) a survey is to be taken up. If given nod then the high-speed rail line will connect Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad through 11 stations in Maharashtra. The entire 649.76 km route will be a green corridor. The work of preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) is underway.

According to press release, a total of ten stations including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala, Pune, Baramati, Pandharpur, Solapur, Gulbarga, Vikarabad and Hyderabad are included in the proposed project. The rail line will cover four districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune and Solapur. A total of 1,200 hectares of land will be required in the Thane district and drones are being used for the survey of the land required for the project.