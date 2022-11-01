Munugodu bypoll: EC to ban all social media campaigns from this evening

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India will ban all social media campaigns from Tuesday evening for the by-election of Munugodu assembly constituency. Sensing trouble on the polling day that is November 3, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Monday said that 110 check posts have been established on the borders of the constituency in order to maintain vigil on the movements of outsiders until the elections are over.

The CEO said that the total number of voters in the by-poll bound Munugodu assembly segment were 2.41 lakh. The number of voters eligible for postal ballet were 5,686, out of which 739 applied to utilise the services. 298 polling booths have been established in the segment and 35 booths were opened in the Urban areas. Webcasting facilitiy will be made available in all polling stations and 105 polling booths have been identified as sensitive.

Vikas Raj said that the polling officials will organise a check up in the entire assembly constituency soon after the campaign ends on Tuesday evening. He appealed the outsiders to leave the constituency and instructed the internet providers to stop the messaging services in the constituency until the by election is over. The EC authorities will keep a close watch on the social media campaign by the parties after the end of the campaign. Action will be taken against those who violated the model code and EC instructions. So far, the EC officials seized Rs 6.80 crore unaccounted money and 4,560 litres of liquor, he added.