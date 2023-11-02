Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal campaigns, asks people to vote for BRS

Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, Election In-Charge, recently conducted a padayatra in Musheerabad Constituency. The padayatra started from Adikmet Flyover at Hanuman Temple and covered various areas including Flyover Ground, Janda Galli, Kattambai, Lalitha Nagar Community Hall, Papad Galli, Verma Hotel Galli, Kallu Compound Galli, Vaddera Basti, Nibruscan Hotel, and Basti.

During the padayatra, MLC Prabhakar, Kanna Yadav, BRS state youth leaders Mutha Jai Simha, local division president Srinivas Reddy, and senior leaders of BRS, along with activists, conducted the election campaign. They expressed their belief that people from all walks of life are happy under the leadership of KCR and urged them to vote for the development of the state. They emphasized that the state's progress under KCR's leadership can serve as a model for the entire country.

Gopal urged the people to give clear mandate to BRS party once again and make KCR the Chief Minister for the third time, highlighting the importance of his leadership in furthering the state's development.