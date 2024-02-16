Muslim leaders urge govt to kickstart Ramzan fest work

Hyderabad: With less than a month left for the holy month of Ramzan, no arrangements were taken up by the government for the smooth conduct of the 30-day holy month. Muslim leaders urge the government to take up work and initiate it before the Model Code of Conduct of Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the government to release the minorities grant aid funds of Rs 105 crore, which were sanctioned by the previous government in the year 2021, as no amount has been released since then.

It has been observed that for the last few years, in the holy month, there were no proper arrangements by the government for the Muslims. In a majority of mosques, including historic Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, among others, there were no proper arrangements, no repair works, and lacked basic facilities during Ramzan due to a lack of budget.

Asif Hussain Sohail, an activist, said that earlier, the government used to sanction a grant in aid for the holy month, and the Telangana Wakf Board used to take up work in over 1,000 Wakf institutions, including mosques, dargahs, and other Islamic institutions.

But it was witnessed that for the last few years, no funds were released and there were no repair works in these institutions, including mosques.

“Since the lockdown, in the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims are facing innumerable difficulties in mosques, including major mosques like Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, where several thousand Muslims gather to offer prayers in the holy month. No basic facilities like enough drinking water, fans or coolers (as the holy month was observed during the harsh summer season) were made available,” he pointed out.

On several occasions, the issue has been kept before the government, but it has failed to provide basic facilities. “Each year, in the name of the Ramzan budget, the government sanctions the amount, but no works were taken up, and for the last few years, no repair works were taken up. Muslims, with their donations, are taking up work in these institutions,” said Asif Hussain.

Most importantly, the arrangement of iftar was also sidelined in Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, citing a lack of funds. Muslims take their own food to break their fast. The government failed to provide basic necessities for Muslims in the holy month. We demand the present government provide enough budget,” said Mohammed Ahmed, another activist.

MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, in the Assembly budget session, also raised the issue and urged the Congress government to release the grant in aid that was sanctioned by the government. He said that under the continuous representation of the MIM, the government holds Ramzan preparatory meetings and sanction funds, but funds were not released and no works were taken up till now.

Akbar said, “In support of MIM GO.81 (3-11-2021), a grant of Rs 105 crore was made available for the renovation and repair of 1,000 Wakf institutions. The State Finance Department released the funds to the relevant district collectors so they could begin work on the various Wakf institutions, but most of the places have not yet begun. Therefore, I am requesting that the state government release the funds, carry out the work, and finish it before Ramadan begins.”

Akbar said each year MIM asks the government to hold preparatory meetings, which are conducted only a week before the Ramzan. After the meetings, they take proposals, and no work is taken up and kept pending. “I urged the government to call a meeting as early as possible, and before the Parliamentary election code, he said that following the code, no funds would be released and work would be confined this Ramzan too,” he said.