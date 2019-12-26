Muta gopal extends Christians greetings

Musheerabad: Muta Gopal, Musheerabad MLA, participated in Christmas celebrations organised at Hebron Church, Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Extending Christmas wishes on the occasion, the MLA urged people to follow the ideal path shown by Jesus Christ to humanity through sufferings. He said that TRS government had taken several initiatives for the welfare of Christians in state. He urged Christians to take advantage of various welfare schemes initiated by the state government.

Christians of the state were immensely benefited by various initiatives of the state government, he said. Hebron Church chairman Timoti said special Suvartha programme would be organised commemorating completion of 60 years of the church and special programme would be organised on December 27 at the church, in which large number of Christian devotees are expected to participate.

He urged devotees to attend the special programme, in which Brother JC Rao of New Delhi would give sermon. He said that the Chruch, founded by a converted Sikh, has about 20,000 churches both nationally as well as internationally.



Those who participated in the celebrations include Joseph Korean, Ragi Peter Achari, Simon, local corporator Muta Padma Naresh, TRS leaders MutaJaisimha, R Moses, M Prabhakar and others.