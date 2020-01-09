Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao Seva Dal distributes sweaters to students

Malkajgiri: The members of the Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao Seva Dal on Thursday distributed sweaters to 50 inmates of Ashayam Mentally Challenged School in Jawaharnagar in Moulali division.

Addressing the students, Seva Dal president Mohan Yadav stated that the main aim of the organisation is to extend help to the needy as part of social service. He said sweaters were given to them for protection from severe cold, while declaring the dal's resolve to be in the forefront of rendering any service in society.

Among the dal representatives present were Jagdish Goud, Akka Rao, Sadiq, Narsing Rao, Muthyam Reddy, Tirupati, R S B Raju, Srinivas Yadav, Mahesh Yadav and schoolteacher Lakshmi.