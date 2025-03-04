NAAC accreditation vital for enhancing HEIs’ credibility: TGCHE chairman

Hyderabad: Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), emphasised the crucial role of NAAC Accreditation in ensuring the quality and credibility of educational institutions.

He addressed as Chief Guest to the inaugural session of a three-day National Workshop on NAAC Accreditation and Outcome-Based Education through AI-Powered Digital Learning at Osmania University on Monday.

The workshop, held at the Tagore Auditorium, attracted over 1,300 participants from across India, underscoring the significance of this event in shaping the future of higher education. He highlighted the alarming statistics that out of 1,278 universities and over 50,000 colleges, only 10% have achieved national-level accreditation. In Telangana, the situation is equally concerning, with only 260 out of 2,083 colleges accredited, accounting for a mere 12 per cent.

Prof Reddy stressed that these numbers underscore the urgent need for improvement in the quality and credibility of educational institutions. While highlighting the background of NEP 1968, 1986 & 2020 in promoting Higher Education, particularly the new NEP 2020 he expressed concerns about the impact of globalisation, liberalisation, privatisation and digitalisation and their impact on the education ecosystem. Furthermore, he discussed the significance of international treaties like WTO/GATS and their implications on the education sector worldwide.

According to Prof Reddy, Covidisation also referred to as the COVID pandemic had a profound impact on the global education landscape, surpassing the effects of liberalization, privatization, and globalization. This highlights the need for educational institutions to adapt and evolve in response to changing global circumstances.

Prof Reddy appreciated the organisers' efforts in conducting the workshop on a grand scale and highlighted the importance of adapting to the changing education system. He was joined by other dignitaries, including Prof Kumar Molugaram, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, and Prof. Naresh Reddy, Registrar, OU.

The workshop aims to equip faculty members with the knowledge and skills required for NAAC accreditation, outcome-based education, and the effective use of AI-powered digital learning tools.