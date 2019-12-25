Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi meets & greets Christians
Highlights
Corporator Shanthi visited various churches in Nacharam division on Wednesday on the occasion of Christmas celebrations. She distributed gifts to...
Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi visited various churches in Nacharam division on Wednesday on the occasion of Christmas celebrations. She distributed gifts to Christians and conveyed greetings.
She lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for celebrating festivals of all religions officially. TRS leader Saizen Shekar, Pastor Ravikanth, Neeraja, John Bahuguna, Sanjeeva and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
25 Dec 2019 4:09 PM GMT