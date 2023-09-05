NAFFCO to set up its facility in Telangana

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that NAFFCO GROUP a global leader in Fire safety equipment has come forward to invest Rs 700 crores to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana. Taking to his social media X handle KTR tweeted “Kicking off our Dubai visit with exciting news!”



He also posted “@naffco, a global leader in Fire safety equipment with operations in 100+ countries, is investing Rs 700 crores to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana Additionally, they'll collaborate with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad(NAC) to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.





NAFFCO was founded in Dubai, UAE to become the world's leading producer and supplier of life safety solutions. By recognizing the importance and convenience of having easy access to multiple safety services, we became specialized by offering complete solutions under one roof for all types of high quality firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire alarms, addressable emergency systems, security systems, custom-made vehicle such as fire trucks, ambulances, mobile hospitals and airport rescue firefighting vehicles (ARFF).

With the most talented and dedicated employees from around the world, NAFFCO has over 15,000 team members including 2,000 passionate engineers and over 8.5 million square feet of manufacturing facilities. We are currently exporting to over 100 countries worldwide.

Specified product manufactured in our facility has been certified by UL, FM, BSI, LPCB & Global Mark in consistent with International Standards. Our Quality management system, ISO 9001 has been certified by UL-DQS. Our Environmental (ISO 14001) & Occupational Health & Safety (ISO 45001) Management Systems have been certified by UL-DQS. Our Trucks & Vehicles division has been assessed & certified for Quality Management System requirement for Aviation, Space & Defense organization(AS 9100) by UL-DQS.

Our success is driven by our "passion to protect"; our vision is to become the world's number one provider of innovative solutions in protecting life, environment and property.